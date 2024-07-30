Reform Pharma
CDC Ignored Illegal Biolab Containing Dangerous Pathogens Tied to Chinese Fugitive
Reform Pharma passed out 10,000 comic books to attendees of Comic-Con, informing them of the illegal biolab run by Chinese nationalists in their own…
Jul 30
Reform Pharma
CDC Fails to Take Responsibility at Hearing For Breaking Public Trust
In a congressional subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, the CDC did not take accountability for misleading Americans about COVID-19, nor do its efforts to…
Jul 25
Reform Pharma
Feds Sink Millions Into mRNA Bird Flu Vaccine to Prepare for Hypothetical Pandemic
The U.S. government gave $176 million to Moderna to develop a vaccine using the same “successful” technology as its COVID-19 vaccine that injured…
Jul 23
Reform Pharma
Experts Admit Vaccines Aren’t Adequately Studied Before or After Licensure
Researchers with ties to vaccine makers want to use the funds collected to compensate people with vaccine injuries to pay for post-authorization “safety…
Jul 17
Reform Pharma
