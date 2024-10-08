Despite mounting evidence of potential harm, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to push COVID-19 vaccination for children as young as six months old.

However, an increasing number of doctors, researchers, and health advocates are raising serious concerns about the impact of these vaccines on pregnant women, babies, and children. During a recent panel discussion, these experts challenged the official narrative, arguing that the aggressive vaccination campaign poses significant risks to the health and safety of infants and children.

“If you were to ask your pediatrician, should I get my kid the COVID shot? I don't think you will find a pediatrician who will say to you, no, it's not necessary,” said Dr. Larry Palevsky, a pediatrician in New York with decades of experience. “You, as the consumer, are going to trust your pediatrician, and I'm going to challenge you to second guess your pediatrician.”

“What your pediatrician probably won’t tell you,” Palevsky stated, “is that there are hundreds of medical studies in the literature indicating problems associated with the COVID shot.”

Here is a series of complications reported in children following vaccination:

This catalog of possible adverse events paints a disturbing picture of how vaccines are harming children, yet this perspective is rarely discussed in mainstream narratives.

“Your pediatrician won't know about it, and the CDC won't tell you about it. But I know about it because I read the literature with hundreds of studies that have presented with these problems,” Pavlesky said.

Concerns about data transparency also surfaced during the panel discussion. Albert Benavidez, the creator of VAERSAware.com, claimed that the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is being manipulated to obscure the true safety profile of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Having analyzed vaccine adverse events for the past four years, Benavidez said he identified over 100,000 severe adverse events that were misclassified or hidden within the VAERS system. He further alleged that the CDC is stripping out age data from reports, which significantly alters the perceived safety of the vaccines in children.

This alleged data manipulation makes it difficult for the public to get an accurate understanding of the vaccine’s risks. Transparency and accountability in vaccine reporting systems are critical to ensuring informed decision-making, especially when it comes to the health and safety of children. Benavidez's analysis raises critical questions about the integrity of the data being used to justify ongoing vaccination campaigns targeting infants and children.

COVID-19 Vaccines Negatively Impact Infant Immune System

Dr. Christina Parks, a cellular and molecular biologist, raised concerns about the inflammatory nature of COVID-19 vaccines and their potential negative impact on the immune system of infants.

According to Parks, the spike protein used in the vaccine is highly inflammatory, posing a critical concern, particularly for babies in a crucial stage of brain development. She points out that infants naturally exist in an anti-inflammatory state, essential for proper brain development. Introducing an inflammatory agent like the COVID-19 vaccine could disrupt this delicate process, leading to long-term health complications.

"The COVID vaccine is so hyper-inflammatory that it looks like it's actually causing the children's stem cells to blow up," Parks said.

Citing a study from the University of Alabama that examined cord blood from infants whose mothers had either contracted COVID-19 or received the vaccine, researchers found a significant decrease in embryonic stem cells in infants whose mothers received the vaccine—a reduction that was far greater than that seen in infants whose mothers had COVID-19.

This decrease in stem cells is highly concerning, as these cells are essential for forming a baby’s immune system. Dr. Parks warned that without these vital stem cells, babies could be left vulnerable to various diseases and immune-related issues.

Additionally, Parks raised another alarming issue: potential vaccine contamination with billions of copies of fragmented DNA. She suggests these fragments could integrate into a baby's cells, potentially leading to cancers such as leukemia and lymphomas.

"We're giving them fragmented DNA whereby they might get cancer, and no one's concerned," she stated. "It's time to stop the nonsense. It's time to protect our babies. They are not lab rats. They are not an experiment."

While health agencies like the CDC may have initially misunderstood the potential dangers, Parks believes current research clearly shows that the vaccine is more inflammatory than the virus. This fact alone, she suggests, should prompt a reevaluation of the vaccine's use in infants and young children.

Natural immunity, which mothers pass on to their babies through birth and breastfeeding, is essential for the child’s development. This passive immunity not only protects against COVID-19 but also helps guard against other illnesses like the flu. Disrupting this natural process through vaccination raises serious ethical and health-related concerns.

Vaccine Recommendations Are Driven By Profit

Mary Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Children's Health Defense, said financial incentives influence vaccine recommendations and the pharmaceutical industry profits from the lifelong health problems that can arise from vaccination.

"A child who is sick is a gold mine," Holland said. "It is very hard to accept that the government and the medical profession and the pharmaceutical industry have been lying to us, but they have been."

Holland said it’s "outrageous" that these vaccines are recommended not just for adults but for pregnant women, babies, and children. Children’s Health Defense, an organization long involved in vaccine safety advocacy, has repeatedly called for the removal of these vaccines from the market, arguing they are neither safe nor effective.

Holland sees an alarming correlation between the shots and a rise in illnesses, including sudden deaths and fast-acting cancers in children, citing a Cleveland Clinic study showing that the more COVID-19 shots a person receives, the more likely they are to contract the virus.

But Holland’s concerns extend beyond the health risks. She argues that the vaccination campaign is driven not by public health needs but by the financial interests of the pharmaceutical industry.

This profit motive, she suggests, has blinded these entities to the very real risks that vaccines may pose to children. For instance, the 2005 PREP Act grants sweeping liability protections to vaccine manufacturers, making it virtually impossible for families to hold them accountable for vaccine-related injuries.

This, Holland contends, has allowed health authorities, including the CDC under Dr. Mandy Cohen’s leadership, to continue recommending these shots without consequence. Holland’s call to action is clear: the public must seek accurate information from organizations like Children’s Health Defense to make truly informed decisions for their families. The stakes, she implies, are nothing less than the health and safety of the nation’s children.

First-Hand Observations of Harm

Michelle Spencer, a registered nurse in a hospital postpartum unit, shared her disturbing observations with the vaccine rollout. Three months after the COVID-19 vaccines were authorized for use in March 2021, Spencer began to notice a rise in the number of babies admitted to her hospital’s NICU and a significant increase in fetal deaths listed on the labor and delivery board.

She also noticed that many of the mothers had received a COVID-19 vaccine one week before they went into labor and birthed babies that had already passed away. Before the vaccine rollout, Spencer would typically see two fetal deaths every 2 to 3 months. After the rollout, she was witnessing 1 to 2 deaths per week.

"After March of 2021, I would come to work, and there would be one dead baby almost per day out of, you know, 15-20 deliveries,” she said.



In an internal email sent September 8, 2022, Spencer’s hospital had reported 22 fetal demises in August—tying the record number of deaths in July 2021. During the first week of September alone, seven fetal demises were reported, excluding deaths from the hospital’s operating rooms and emergency department. The hospital, in its letter, projected the number of fetal deaths would only increase.

Despite her growing concerns, Spencer found that many of her colleagues dismissed the possibility that the vaccines could be the cause of these tragic outcomes. When she suggested the potential link, she was met with skepticism and excuses ranging from environmental factors to global warming.

“If I mention it’s possibly the COVID vaccine causing all these new problems, these dead babies, everybody looks at me like I’m crazy,” Spencer said.

This unwillingness to confront the possibility of vaccine-related harm reflects a climate of denial and underscores the need for open discussion and investigation into these troubling cases.

Impact on Pregnancy Outcomes

Dr. James Thorp, an obstetrician with 45 years of experience, echoed these concerns, citing research from his own team that documented catastrophic effects on pregnancy outcomes following COVID-19 vaccination. Thorpe referenced several studies, including those conducted by government and pharmaceutical companies, that are typically pro-vaccine yet still indicated significant risks.

“There is no pregnant woman in the world, had they been given honest informed consent of Pfizer's data, that ever would have agreed to that vaccine in pregnancy,” Thorp asserted.

Despite being threatened with the loss of his medical license, Thorpe has spoken out against professional medical organizations that endorse COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. He argues that the lack of proper informed consent for pregnant women is a gross violation of medical ethics.

The increasing number of stillbirths, miscarriages, and other complications observed since the vaccine rollout should be cause for alarm and immediate investigation.

The Urgent Need for Transparency and Informed Consent

From inflammatory reactions that impact an infant's immune system to troubling increases in stillbirths and neurological problems, the risks associated with COVID-19 vaccines in children demand urgent attention and open dialogue.

Parents deserve access to all the information necessary to make informed decisions about their child’s health. The call to action is clear: there must be more transparency, further research, and a halt to treating infants and children as test subjects in an ongoing medical experiment.

“We are the solution,” said Mary Holland. It is now up to individuals, communities, and healthcare professionals to seek out the truth, share accurate information, and advocate for the health and safety of children everywhere.

Share

Leave a comment

Watch the video